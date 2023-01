This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Samurai,

After a long time in the making, we are very excited to finally let you get to experience Mahokenshi!

Tomorrow is the big day. Are you prepared to push back against the corruption and fight to save the Celestial Islands? Together with your allies, you can make the difference between a new hope and total annihilation.

See what time the game will be releasing in your country: