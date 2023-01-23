Nanite, Lumen, Virtual shadow maps and Temporal super resolution.

Bastide is currently 35% off in the Steam Base builder sale.

Temporal super-resolution, similar to DLSS, allows the resolution to be dropped and upscaled to the set screen resolution. This provides significant performance boosts, and as long as the percentage is not dropped too low, then it usually isn't noticeable (lower than 50% is usually noticeable and doesn't seem to work as well on direct 11).

Nanite allows highly detailed visuals at a much lower performance cost than it would have been. Trees can activate nanite by being set to epic in graphics, but nanite foliage does not perform as well as static buildings. Currently, the building highlight is broken with nanite and will be fixed (It only works with DirectX 12).

Lumen is a cheaper lighting alternative to raytracing but still costly so there is a toned-down version of lumen available.

Bear and wolf caves added around the map, only available in new games. Bears and wolfs will attack anyone near the caves. If all the animals are killed at a cave, no more will spawn.

Changed graphics menu to provide more control and make more customized presets that adjust screen resolution for TSR benefits.

Snow visual will now be forced to update, fixing the blocks of snow not updating without movement.

Orchard trees can now die and must be removed and replanted.

Switched to a better landscape RVT method also increased max RVT resolution.

Simplified landscape material and improved landscape Lods.

Improved far landscape performance.

Can unlock panning in settings looking far into the distance without nanited trees can be pretty costly.

Increased grass texture resolution to reduce blurriness.

Building rubble can now be reconstructed.

Building preview now has an arrow to show where the entrance is.

Weather now changes instantly on load.

Show load screen before loading new map due to stall on load.

Changed screen edge movement zone to be closer to the edge.

Improved tree shadow performance.

Added visual for autosave.

Removed lens flare.

Transition settings applied when opening a new level.

Fixed autosave loading the save name file rather than the autosave.

Fixed pasture workers getting stuck attempting to remove water and fixed the draining of wells with no water being used by the pasture worker.

Fixed trees disappearing in and out of visibility.

Fixed pasture navigation issue.

Fixed school preview stairs position.

Fixed villager shadow flickering on and off.