- Lowered the difficulty value of the hat hitting people
- Fix the bug: the gun's monk hat will cause infinite nagging.
- Adjusted the effect of the number of enemies on the encounter in make a strong tour.
- Adjusted the position of yellow old cake when entering the game. (Originally on the house, but into the game, because of loading, always card, a card will easily fall to the ground, simply put directly on the ground, I see where you still fall!)
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Changed files in this update