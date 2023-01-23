 Skip to content

Bing in Wonderland update for 23 January 2023

1.1.4

1.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lowered the difficulty value of the hat hitting people
  • Fix the bug: the gun's monk hat will cause infinite nagging.
  • Adjusted the effect of the number of enemies on the encounter in make a strong tour.
  • Adjusted the position of yellow old cake when entering the game. (Originally on the house, but into the game, because of loading, always card, a card will easily fall to the ground, simply put directly on the ground, I see where you still fall!)

