Lunar New Year & Building Update!

Lovely Tinkerers,

The new year has just begun and we’re kicking it off, celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, as well as the Base Builder Fest! And that means there’s some new stuff for you to find during the fest, as well as some additions that have the power to change your Tinkertown worlds forever!

Our latest content drop adds new alternate weapons as well as decorations and a costume to celebrate the year of the Water Rabbit for a few weeks. You will also be able to find last years items, too.

As for the builder aspect of Tinkertown: We’ve added new shovels that will allow the player to not just remove gras or sand, but also the dirt underneath! And what’s underneath the dirt? Yes, WATER! In return, you will also be able to place any dirt on water, terraforming your Tinkertown world! Create islands, ponds or a moat, let your imagination run wild!

To give you a better idea of what we’ve added, here’s a short list:

1 new costume set

3 new weapon skin variants

2 new placeables to celebrate the year of the water rabbit

2 new shovel tiers to remove different material tiers of ground layers

2 new placeable ground types to create a foundation on Water.

2 new floor types

We hope you enjoy the update and don't forget to share your creations with us via forum or join our Discord! We are so excited to see what you build with the new content!

Happy Lunar New Year,

your Tinkertown Team