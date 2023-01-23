New patch! New currency (and totems)! Shopkeepers! Named monsters! World curse!

Holy cow already 3 1/2 months seens the last patch! Sorry but it was a pretty hard one to made.
Adds:
- Spawn override system for events _(will be used to create invasions, special monsters, give more controls about the spawn system and so more possibilities, unlock new npc etc...) _
- New event block: spawn_override
- Special NPCs with a shop system (fully moddable, in lua)
- Soulgems seller (level 1, 2 and 3) in caves
- Seals seller (level 1, 2 and 3) in caves
- Bazar (in caves 1 and 2)
- Mimic shop (in caves)
- Mushroom collecter (level 1 and 2)
- Seeds shop
- Chlorio (in caves 1)
- Monster mystery eggs
- New rare currency: reroll slots number
- New unique dangerous monsters (with auras and special bufs).
They rarely spawn in their associated biome.
You can loot the new currency on them randomly.
- New totems
- Blessing Totem: pay with souls to bless the world.
The type of world bless is indicated on top of the totem.
- Curse Totem: when you touch it's aura, it will curse the world.
Then you can pay with souls to get a powerful buf.
- New craft station: altar of blessing
- Trigger system on entities (with lua bindings)
- Global events entries (containing the same json code as event blocks)
- New lua bindings (used for the shop and the new totems)
Changes:
- Soulgems are fireproof (not destroyed by lava)
- Legendary items are fireproof
- Reworked seeds tables dropped from grass, some seeds are no longer dropped by grass
- In the console, set the cursor to the end of the line when using up/down
Fix:
- Healing preset crash the preview in custom magic creation
- Healing spell show continuous 0 damages
- Invalid items entries "crash" the game when clicked/thrown
- Standard skeleton don't have the right color (sand color instead of white) ```
**Documentation:**
[url=]http://centauri.onidev.fr/config/spawn.html[/url]
[url=]http://centauri.onidev.fr/config/monster_def.html[/url]
[url=]http://centauri.onidev.fr/events/event_spawn_override.html[/url]
Modding:
It's possible to create new shops in PlanetCentauri/assets/moddable/Monsters/Shops.
_ps : new items will come soon!_
