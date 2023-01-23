 Skip to content

Planet Centauri update for 23 January 2023

New patch! New currency (and totems)! Shopkeepers! Named monsters! World curse!

Build 10384029

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Holy cow already 3 1/2 months seens the last patch! Sorry but it was a pretty hard one to made. 



Adds:  
- Spawn override system for events _(will be used to create invasions, special monsters,  give more controls about the spawn system and so more possibilities, unlock new npc etc...) _  
- New event block: spawn_override  
- Special NPCs with a shop system (fully moddable, in lua)  
- Soulgems seller (level 1, 2 and 3) in caves  
- Seals seller (level 1, 2 and 3) in caves  
- Bazar (in caves 1 and 2)  
- Mimic shop (in caves)  
- Mushroom collecter (level 1 and 2)  
- Seeds shop  
- Chlorio (in caves 1)  
- Monster mystery eggs  
- New rare currency: reroll slots number  
- New unique dangerous monsters (with auras and special bufs).  
They rarely spawn in their associated biome.  
You can loot the new currency on them randomly.  
- New totems  
- Blessing Totem: pay with souls to bless the world.  
The type of world bless is indicated on top of the totem.  
- Curse Totem: when you touch it's aura, it will curse the world.  
Then you can pay with souls to get a powerful buf.  
- New craft station: altar of blessing  
- Trigger system on entities (with lua bindings)  
- Global events entries (containing the same json code as event blocks)  
- New lua bindings (used for the shop and the new totems)

Changes:  
- Soulgems are fireproof (not destroyed by lava)  
- Legendary items are fireproof  
- Reworked seeds tables dropped from grass, some seeds are no longer dropped by grass  
- In the console, set the cursor to the end of the line when using up/down

Fix:  
- Healing preset crash the preview in custom magic creation  
- Healing spell show continuous 0 damages  
- Invalid items entries "crash" the game when clicked/thrown  
- Standard skeleton don't have the right color (sand color instead of white) ```

**Documentation:**  
[url=]http://centauri.onidev.fr/config/spawn.html[/url]  
[url=]http://centauri.onidev.fr/config/monster_def.html[/url]  
[url=]http://centauri.onidev.fr/events/event_spawn_override.html[/url]

Modding:  
It's possible to create new shops in PlanetCentauri/assets/moddable/Monsters/Shops.

Our discord!  **[url=]http://discord.gg/planetcentauri[/url]**

_ps : new items will come soon!_

