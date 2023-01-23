- Added a new scene at the end of Chapter III featuring Eva and Titus as well as corresponding Gallery entries.
- Added minor fixes.
Countess in Crimson update for 23 January 2023
Update 0.8.16 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Countess in Crimson: Unbound Edition Content Depot 1455071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update