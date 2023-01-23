 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Countess in Crimson update for 23 January 2023

Update 0.8.16 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10384002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new scene at the end of Chapter III featuring Eva and Titus as well as corresponding Gallery entries.
  • Added minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Countess in Crimson: Unbound Edition Content Depot 1455071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link