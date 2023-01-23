 Skip to content

Becastled update for 23 January 2023

New content update!

Build 10384000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! New content update is now live! It features:

Stairs between different terrain levels. More ways to build your castle!

Building ruins. Now you can restore destroyed parts of your city more conveniently.

UI improvements. Better looks and more functions. Now you can 1-click upgrade, repair or destroy buildings. Also it gives us more space to add a lot of new decorations.

New Tutorial. We reworked the tutorial from scratch. It now goes in detail on how to use different game mechanics and is generally more useful to learn from. We will expand it in the coming days.

Visual upgrades for all buildings. We added missing visual upgrades for already existing buildings.

Also some bugs were fixed and pathfinding speed was improved.

We still have some ideas that we did not have enough time to implement before base builder fest. So in the coming weeks we will gradually release small content updates.

Let us know what you think in the comments!

