Knights of Pen and Paper 3 update for 7 March 2023

Knights of Pen & Paper is Out Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings and salutations, mighty heroes.

Today is an auspicious day, for we herald the arrival of the third installment in the fantasy series, Knights of Pen & Paper! That is correct, the wait of fewer than 24 hours is finally at an end and you will be able to embark on your very own adventure, help stricken villagers, raid dungeons, and fight all manner of monsters that threaten this land.

Get it now with a 10% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2129470/Knights_of_Pen_and_Paper_3/

