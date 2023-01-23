 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frozen Flame update for 23 January 2023

Steam Base Builder Fest, 20% off until Jan 30 at 10am PACIFIC

Share · View all patches · Build 10383903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, pilgrims! 🔥

We are happy to announce that Frozen Flame will take part at Steam Base Builder Fest!

📅 The event will be held from 23.01.23 till 30.01.23, 10:00 (PDT).

❄️ Grab a copy with a 20% discount !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/715400/Frozen_Flame/

**

ABOUT FROZEN FLAME

**Frozen Flame is a Survival RPG set in the vast world of Arсana, an ancient land once governed by the Dragons. Addled by the curse, it now beckons for souls capable of harnessing the powers of the primeval magic. Those who seek to govern over these lands will have to amass power and allies to bring the fight to the Ice Citadel, home of the Faceless that spreads rot over the realm.

For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

Join other fans on Discord: https://discord.gg/playfrozenflame
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/playfrozenflame
Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playfrozenflame
Like our images and videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playfrozenflame
Share your review on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FrozenFlame

Changed depots in qa_internal branch

View more data in app history for build 10383903
Frozen Flame Content Depot 715401
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link