Steam Base Builder Fest, 20% off until Jan 30 at 10am PACIFIC

Greetings, pilgrims! 🔥

We are happy to announce that Frozen Flame will take part at Steam Base Builder Fest!

📅 The event will be held from 23.01.23 till 30.01.23, 10:00 (PDT).

❄️ Grab a copy with a 20% discount !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/715400/Frozen_Flame/

ABOUT FROZEN FLAME

**Frozen Flame is a Survival RPG set in the vast world of Arсana, an ancient land once governed by the Dragons. Addled by the curse, it now beckons for souls capable of harnessing the powers of the primeval magic. Those who seek to govern over these lands will have to amass power and allies to bring the fight to the Ice Citadel, home of the Faceless that spreads rot over the realm.

