Front Lines BETA Update

Some small bug fixes and alterations...

Added the ability to bind dedicated controls for moving the RADAR cursor.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to do a single action even though the game was paused (e.g. launch a weapon).

Modified the Fly By Cam so that pressing the Fly By Cam button a 2nd time will cancel the Fly By Cam. You can also cancel the Fly By Cam by pressing the Cycle View Positions button and it will place you back in your last camera position rather than cycling to the next one.

Fly By Cam now works on distance with a minimum duration of 10 seconds rather than just time alone. This allows you to do a super slow fly by if you wish.