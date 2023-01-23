 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 23 January 2023

Front Lines BETA Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10383827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Some small bug fixes and alterations...

  1. Added the ability to bind dedicated controls for moving the RADAR cursor.

  2. Fixed a bug where it was possible to do a single action even though the game was paused (e.g. launch a weapon).

  3. Modified the Fly By Cam so that pressing the Fly By Cam button a 2nd time will cancel the Fly By Cam. You can also cancel the Fly By Cam by pressing the Cycle View Positions button and it will place you back in your last camera position rather than cycling to the next one.

  4. Fly By Cam now works on distance with a minimum duration of 10 seconds rather than just time alone. This allows you to do a super slow fly by if you wish.

  5. Modified FLIR to have less bloom

Changed depots in frontlines branch

View more data in app history for build 10383827
Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link