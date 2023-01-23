0.7.1 - January Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10383809 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy

In 0.7.1 we added a couple new things before the next big content update that will be coming in February.

There is a new victory condition, the Cultural Victory!

To achieve that you will need a new building, the Art Gallery that unlocks the Wonder Chapel.

With that, and enough culture output, you will achieve the victory.

So here is the list of changes:

New building: Art Gallery

New wonder: Wonder Chapel

New music track 'Finding Balance'

The 3rd tier of some buildings will now automatically unlock the first tier of that building

When you unlock a more advanced tier of housing, it will unlock all the expansions of the previous tier

Other minor fixes and building cost changes

The game soundtrack is also now available on bandcamp!



Made by Martyn Stonehouse you can check it here: https://martynstonehouse.bandcamp.com/album/lakeside-original-soundtrack

There is also an updated roadmap coming soon!

Thank you!