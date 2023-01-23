 Skip to content

LakeSide update for 23 January 2023

0.7.1 - January Update

Build 10383809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In 0.7.1 we added a couple new things before the next big content update that will be coming in February.

There is a new victory condition, the Cultural Victory!

To achieve that you will need a new building, the Art Gallery that unlocks the Wonder Chapel.
With that, and enough culture output, you will achieve the victory.

So here is the list of changes:

  • New building: Art Gallery
  • New wonder: Wonder Chapel
  • New music track 'Finding Balance'
  • The 3rd tier of some buildings will now automatically unlock the first tier of that building
  • When you unlock a more advanced tier of housing, it will unlock all the expansions of the previous tier
  • Other minor fixes and building cost changes

The game soundtrack is also now available on bandcamp!

Made by Martyn Stonehouse you can check it here: https://martynstonehouse.bandcamp.com/album/lakeside-original-soundtrack

There is also an updated roadmap coming soon!
Thank you!

