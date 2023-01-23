0.7.1 - January Update

In 0.7.1 we added a couple new things before the next big content update that will be coming in February.
There is a new victory condition, the Cultural Victory!
To achieve that you will need a new building, the Art Gallery that unlocks the Wonder Chapel.
With that, and enough culture output, you will achieve the victory.
So here is the list of changes:
- New building: Art Gallery
- New wonder: Wonder Chapel
- New music track 'Finding Balance'
- The 3rd tier of some buildings will now automatically unlock the first tier of that building
- When you unlock a more advanced tier of housing, it will unlock all the expansions of the previous tier
- Other minor fixes and building cost changes
The game soundtrack is also now available on bandcamp!
Made by Martyn Stonehouse you can check it here: https://martynstonehouse.bandcamp.com/album/lakeside-original-soundtrack
There is also an updated roadmap coming soon!
Thank you!
