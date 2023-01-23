 Skip to content

The Escape: Together update for 23 January 2023

New UI and detail on a new map

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there! New Main Menu UI arriving today. I made a focus for several maps support.

The hard work regarding the new map is still ongoing. I've managed to finish interior and exterior so far.
Here's a raw look on a new map:

Quite big, isn't it? Yes, the map is about 3x bigger than the first one, and will feature one more additional player to play. Also, you will be hunted by a new ghost. I can't yet show or tell anything about the new entity, because there is still work to be done.

Thanks for contributing to this community. Wait for more news!

