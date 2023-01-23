The 2023 FIRST Global RoboCo Challenge Qualifiers Recap!

Happy Monday, RoboPeople!

Last time, we honored the winner of the 2022 RoboCo Build-Off. This time, we’re recapping the first round of the 2023 FIRST Global RoboCo Challenge (aka FGRC23)!

For those that don’t know, the FIRST Global RoboCo Challenge is a virtual challenge that tasks teams from around the world with playing RoboCo on their computers, capturing their best attempts at each round. There are three rounds in total - Qualifiers, Playoffs, and Finals. Those teams that score in the top half move on to the next round with the winner of the finals crowned The 2023 Season Champion.

Last year, we had 32 teams compete with Team Algeria taking home the Season Champion title with their stellar robot, Morgana. This year, we have 44 teams competing, and let’s just say the competition was steep!

Tippy Toe Tidy Up was the challenge of choice for this year’s Qualifiers. Competitors had 2 minutes and 30 seconds to complete as many objectives and secrets as possible. This led to some very interesting creations!

To see the full results of the FGRC23 Qualifiers, check out the YouTube video below. If you’re interested in being there for the live experience, please consider tuning in to RoboCo’s Official Twitch and YouTube channels at 8 AM CST on Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, March 4th.

We also encourage folks from around the world, if they are interested in competing in other virtual and in-person events, to check out FIRST Global, our collaborator for this event. Together, we hope to continue to make robotics and esports more accessible to everyone!

And that’s it for this week’s devblog! Make sure to check out our website, https://fgrc.roboco.co/ to learn more about the 2023 FIRST Global RoboCo Challenge, and, to all our competitors reading this, we continue to wish you good luck!

