 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Have a Nice Death update for 24 January 2023

Early Access Hotfix - 2023/01/19

Share · View all patches · Build 10383566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED

  • When the player has upgraded the Billhooks to the second level, damage to the Scythe and the Cloak weapons will increase each time the player will leave the elevator
  • If the player starts a run, doesn’t dash, doesn’t talk to an NPC, and doesn’t let the Pyroghost hit him first, the player will become invincible
  • When the HP of the player is reduced by 30 from the modification of the Breakdown XV, the player can go to the training room to regain the missing HP
  • The time stops running during boss fights if the player takes the Boss elevator (reception area)
  • When the player reaches the following sorrows: Mr. Gordon Grimes, Mr. Hector Krank, and Major Warren Pliskhan from the Boss Elevator, the theme music of the Brad boss fight will be played in the background
  • On rare occasions, the game may freeze indefinitely after game over or restart, possibly due to corruption of the save file. If the issue occurs once on a save file, there’s no known way to save the file. The player may even win the run, but the next time they die/reset the issue will occur again.
  • In cloak storage floor, the weapon cairn doesn't contain any weapons
  • The player could lose all his currencies by upgrading the spell Moskillto to level 2 or above.
  • The player could not take another weapon if he had the spell Moskillto upgraded to level 3 in his inventory.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Status has been reworked (in coding) to improve performances

Changed files in this update

Project Hand Content Depot 1740721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link