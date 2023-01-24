Early Access Hotfix - 2023/01/19

FIXED
- When the player has upgraded the Billhooks to the second level, damage to the Scythe and the Cloak weapons will increase each time the player will leave the elevator
- If the player starts a run, doesn’t dash, doesn’t talk to an NPC, and doesn’t let the Pyroghost hit him first, the player will become invincible
- When the HP of the player is reduced by 30 from the modification of the Breakdown XV, the player can go to the training room to regain the missing HP
- The time stops running during boss fights if the player takes the Boss elevator (reception area)
- When the player reaches the following sorrows: Mr. Gordon Grimes, Mr. Hector Krank, and Major Warren Pliskhan from the Boss Elevator, the theme music of the Brad boss fight will be played in the background
- On rare occasions, the game may freeze indefinitely after game over or restart, possibly due to corruption of the save file. If the issue occurs once on a save file, there’s no known way to save the file. The player may even win the run, but the next time they die/reset the issue will occur again.
- In cloak storage floor, the weapon cairn doesn't contain any weapons
- The player could lose all his currencies by upgrading the spell Moskillto to level 2 or above.
- The player could not take another weapon if he had the spell Moskillto upgraded to level 3 in his inventory.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Status has been reworked (in coding) to improve performances
