Dual Universe - Release 1.2.7

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.7.

Changes are below:

Improvements

[Lua] Added the following fonts on Lua Screens :

BankGothic (with Light and Medium variants)

DatDot (with Light and Bold variants)

Dosis (with Light and Bold variants)

E1234

HelpMe

Indoscreen

LinuxLibertine (with Italic and Bold variants)

Montserrat (added Thin, ExtraLight, ExtraLightItalic, SemiBold and BoldItalic variants)

Ontel

Oxanium (with Light, Medium and Bold variants)

TurretRoad (with Light, Medium and Bold variants)

Bug Fixes

Fixed lock screen sometimes not showing properly when opening a mining unit.

[French/German] Fixed repeated dialogues in both Atmospheric Piloting Tutorial & Starting Hovercraft Upgrade Tutorial.

Fixed "Deploy CoreUnit on Construct" RDMS not working as intended.

[Hints] Blueprint hints updated to cover Core Blueprints and Blueprint Copies.

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

[Gunnery Tutorial] With the new tactical map, there are some inconsistencies in the Gunnery Tutorial. The tutorial still works, but the steps that describe the periscope (now replaced by the tactical map) are out of date.

We are aware of an issue where surface ore that should spawn at the end of calibration in fact does not spawn correctly, we are currently investigating the issue.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!