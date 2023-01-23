Mac Version Now Available!

Hi everyone! Excited to announce that Trombone Champ is now live for Mac users on Steam! Apologies for the wait... we expected to have this done sooner, but it was more steps than expected.

We've tested this on a handful of Mac machines and the performance is surprisingly good! It runs smoothly on our 2015 Macbook Pro, and it runs extremely smoothly on our brand new MacBook Pro. In fact, it runs better on our new Macbook Pro than it does on our primary development PC...

Some things to note about the Mac version:

If you're buying this because you want to play custom tracks, please hold off! The mods that load custom tracks are currently only available on PC.

We'll try our best to keep this updated to match the PC version, but some PC updates might take a day or two to propagate over to Mac. Updating the Mac build takes a number of extra steps.

There seems to be a very minor bug where clicking near the very top or very bottom of the screen will cause the cursor to change from a musical note to the standard system cursor. This doesn't really affect gameplay at all, but we'd like to figure it out.

Thank you for your patience! We hope the wait was worth it - the PC version was missing a ton of fundamental features at launch, and is in much better shape now. Mac users will start with a much smoother version of the game on day one.

More updates coming soon!

Dan of Holy Wow