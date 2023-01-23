以后尽量不再进行非必要的基础操作优化（比如鼠标不好用啊、键位不舒服啊、窗口菜单层级太多啊、UI太简陋啊啥的），因为每次改完过两天都会发现woc这玩意一改导致一堆bug，还得改回来，寄
作者也没太大精力去对一些底层操作进行优化了（而且不知道咋改）
除非有大佬帮我改（）
子夜之章:历史的终局～MidNights of Desperado～ update for 23 January 2023
修复近期鼠标操作存在的一些花里胡哨的问题
Patchnotes via Steam Community
以后尽量不再进行非必要的基础操作优化（比如鼠标不好用啊、键位不舒服啊、窗口菜单层级太多啊、UI太简陋啊啥的），因为每次改完过两天都会发现woc这玩意一改导致一堆bug，还得改回来，寄
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
子夜之章～MidNights of Desperado～ 个 Depot Depot 1209771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update