 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

子夜之章:历史的终局～MidNights of Desperado～ update for 23 January 2023

修复近期鼠标操作存在的一些花里胡哨的问题

Share · View all patches · Build 10383489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

以后尽量不再进行非必要的基础操作优化（比如鼠标不好用啊、键位不舒服啊、窗口菜单层级太多啊、UI太简陋啊啥的），因为每次改完过两天都会发现woc这玩意一改导致一堆bug，还得改回来，寄
作者也没太大精力去对一些底层操作进行优化了（而且不知道咋改）
除非有大佬帮我改（）

Changed files in this update

子夜之章～MidNights of Desperado～ 个 Depot Depot 1209771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link