Unreal Engine 5 patch is here & Arena & Pre-Beta 0.9.5

Vikings!

We're excited to announce that our game has made the transition to Unreal Engine 5!

This upgrade brings a lot of significant improvements to the game. Some of the benefits you can feel today, while others will become available in the future.

Players can now experience a whole new level of graphics. To fully take advantage of these new visuals, we recommend to check out the new graphics settings that have been added.

This patch will reinstall the entire game, so please be aware that this process may take some time. The existing saves should remain, but if you encounter issues, please clear them. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

We've taken care of most of the problems that came up during the transition, but there may still be some remaining issues or performance instabilities that we will work to improve. The Survival map will also see significant updates in the future utilizing the capabilities of UE5.

UE5 makes possible unprecedented level of detail and we will use its power to change our building system and add a variaty of elements. Nanites will allow placing a big amount of them without killing performance.

Certain elements of the combat system, such as camera animations, were temporarily removed during the transition. Also, some animations may currently be stuttering in multiplayer. However, the upcoming patches will prioritize and greatly improve the combat experience with the new features that will be added.

Patch Pre-Beta 0.9.5 is here, let's take a look!

Transition to Unreal Engine 5

Next-gen Unreal Engine 5,1 features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution are now available in the game.

We recommend to experiment with these new graphics settings to find the perfect balance between visual quality and performance for your hardware.

Nanite provides highly-detailed geometry rendered from millions of polygons without huge perfomance impact. Directx12 is required to run Nanite.

Lumen provides real-time global illumination and high-quality ray traced reflections on glossy materials and water.

Virtual Shadow Maps enable highly detailed shadowing. Every leaf and modeled detail will cast a shadow, and the self-shadowing of characters is extremely precise.

TSR is an upgrade over Temporal Anti-Aliasing, a high-quality upsampling technique.

FSR is currently not available as we are waiting for it to be updated to UE5.1.

Going forward, players on PC will need to use Windows 10 or a higher version in order to play the game natively. Windows 7 and 8 will no longer be officially supported.

The graphics is one aspect of the transition, but it is not the only one - the physics, destructions, and all future updates will take advantage of the capabilities of UE5.

New Arena

New Deathmatch

The Loki's Maze Deathmatch mode has been replaced with a requested more traditional arena-based Deathmatch mode. Tthe Loki's Maze feature will be updated and re-introduced in a new form in the Survival mode.

Improved basic lighting in Survival

We received a lot of feedback that the lightning during different weather conditions was too dark. We've made it brighter, so that storms should no longer cause complete darkness. The lighting during overcast and rainy weather has also been improved. Overall, the lightning and post-processing has been enhanced. We will continue to make further improvements.

Almost all stones can be collected

You can now destroy and collect most of the stones on the map. Large rocks and small stones cannot be collected using a pickaxe.

Parkour on built objects

Fixed quests issues

The problems preventing the completion of the assault quest and teleporting the player to the end of the map have been resolved. If the issue persists, a save restart may be required.

We would like to thank you for your support and patience as we work to improve the game. We appreciate your feedback and participation in the form from the game. We can't wait for you to see what's next!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts