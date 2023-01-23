 Skip to content

MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 23 January 2023

V0.8.46-Added card tag system

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [New function] Added a card fetter system. There are corresponding number of cards in the card bag, which can activate special effects
  • [New function] The store can consume 100 gold coins to refresh
  • [New function] Add a new adventure, choose 1 of 5 cards, and get 300 gold coins
  • [New card] A new attack card for warriors, causing enemy units to bleed equal to the number of layers of poison
  • [New card] Mage's new skill card, fire poison, makes the target unit get poisoned layers equal to its burning layers
  • [New card] Mage's new skill card, Poison Fire Curse, causes the target unit to obtain burning layers equal to the number of poison layers
  • [New card] Mage's new skill card, Poison Transfer, transfers the poisoning layers of all enemy units to the target unit
  • [New card] Mage's new skill card, magic siphon, gain magic value equal to the number of bleeding layers of the enemy target, disappear, consume 1
  • [New artifact] New artifact for warriors, gain 2 points of energy in the first round
  • [New Artifact] Warrior's new artifact, when the battle starts, the current health value becomes 50, and the upper limit of energy +1
  • [New Artifact] New Artifact for Warriors, every time you use 2 skill cards, put a Bladestorm into your hand
  • [New Artifact] Universal New Artifact, when using 2 0-fee cards, draw a card
  • [New Artifact] Universal New Artifact, meta strength -2, the default number of cards drawn in each round +1
  • [New Artifact] Mage's new artifact, every time a layer of magic shield is lost, a layer of poison will be applied to all enemy units
  • [New Artifact] New Artifact for Warrior, unable to gain armor, restore 5% of lost HP every time damage is dealt
  • [New Artifact] New Artifact for Mage, element strength increased by 8, attack times -2
  • [New Artifact] A new artifact for mages, the number of attacks is reduced by 1, when using an attack card, freeze random enemy units for 1 round
  • [New Enemy Passive] At the end of the round, if in the imprisoned state, gain 1 layer of magic shield
  • [New Enemy Passive] When receiving damage, all enemy units get 1 layer of poison
  • [Enemy New Passive] Every time an attack is made, counterattack +1
  • [Enemy New Passive] Every time you receive damage, add a layer of burning to all enemy units
  • [New Enemy Passive] Every time you receive damage, add a layer of bleeding to all enemy units
  • [Enemy New Passive] Every time you receive damage, add a layer of poison to all enemy units
  • [Enemy's New Passive] At the beginning of the round, turn your own magic shield into 3 layers
  • [Enemy New Passive] At the beginning of the round, turn your own magic shield into 2 layers
  • [Enemy New Passive] At the beginning of the round, change the current HP to 50
  • [New Enemy Passive] At the beginning of the round, change the current HP to 30
  • [BUG Fix] The second level spider gets stuck after using the black arrow rain, and all enemy units are in an idle state
  • [BUG Fix] Teammates are burned to death, which will lead to failure to switch roles, mainly because the index is not initialized
  • [BUG Fix] Switching from the enemy's turn to your own turn, the index is not initialized
  • 【BUG Fix】Jedi Counterattack has a BUG
  • 【BUG Fix】Soldier's Blood Flame Art has no attack sound effect
  • [BUG Fix] The equipment will not restore the original cost if the equipment is moved.
  • [BUG Fix] There is a problem with the display of the base damage of Thunderbolt
  • [BUG Repair] Repair the BUG of equipment durability
  • [BUG Fix] The failure interface will enter twice
  • [Visual optimization] Card synthesis needs to be made resolution adaptive
  • [Visualization Optimization] The position where the artifact flickers needs to be made resolution adaptive
  • [Visualization optimization] Change the windowing to 1024*720 resolution
  • [Visual optimization] The illustrated book displays all cards, and the unlocked ones display question marks
  • [Numerical Adjustment] Unlocking cards has been reduced from 5 levels to 3 levels
  • [Numerical Adjustment] The initial cards of fighters and mages have been increased from 30 to 35
  • [Numerical Adjustment] Delete the fatigue in the first chapter, and adjust the subsequent fatigue value increment
  • [Numerical Adjustment] BOSS's Black Arrow Rain is changed to Poison Arrow Rain, adding 3 layers of poison on top of the current one
  • [Numerical Adjustment] Death and Decay, add 5 layers of poisoning on the existing basis
  • [Numerical Adjustment] The initial HP of warriors has been reduced from 150 to 120
  • [Numerical Adjustment] The mage's initial HP is reduced from 80 to 70
  • [Numerical Adjustment] Voidwalker's initial HP is reduced from 111 to 100
  • [New Music] Added 4 battle background music, random play

