摆渡人生 update for 23 January 2023

V0.1.4-003

Share · View all patches · Build 10383411

Patchnotes via Steam Community

变化
猎人支线系统实装（两个新任务）
增加了新Boss
后续内容预备制作

平衡
削减了悬赏令的奖励

修复与优化
修复子弹不能使用的问题
优化敏捷属性的计算
改善了技能动画和音效
修复了角色图像不统一的问题
其他小细节优化与调整

Changed files in this update

Record Life：Doomsday Crisis (1361140) 个 Depot Depot 1361140
