 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 23 January 2023

0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10383307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to resume save. The game is automatically saved at the beginning of a shop phase and deleted (backed up for now) upon death.
  • Mouse scroll now modifies game speed (May be switched to something else later by default. Weapon switching may become the new default, but there will be an option to rebind keys at some point.)
  • Added lock checkbox below speed slider. (To prevent accidental speed changes)
  • Overkill doesn't count on records anymore
  • Rember

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link