- Added ability to resume save. The game is automatically saved at the beginning of a shop phase and deleted (backed up for now) upon death.
- Mouse scroll now modifies game speed (May be switched to something else later by default. Weapon switching may become the new default, but there will be an option to rebind keys at some point.)
- Added lock checkbox below speed slider. (To prevent accidental speed changes)
- Overkill doesn't count on records anymore
- Rember
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 23 January 2023
0.7.0
