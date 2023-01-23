This exciting new patch adds the following new features!

-Features-

-You can now shoot using the Termi-57's Laser gun when travelling through space. This was suggested to us, that there should be more to do when going from sector to sector. It's early work, and there's more action coming to the game at a later stage.

-If you enter an uncharted section of space, you have the option of warping to a known sector (usually near a galaxy gate or planet.) This was heavily requested the players that were getting lost.

-You will also now have a notification on which sector of space you are in, instead of having to rely on memory and the map, making exploring much more enjoyable!

-Energy Cores will flag up as being in Energised or warped sector, making them easier to find than before.

-The Time & Space Relic count will now be shown in the Rune Grid when moving between nodes, without having to go back to the centre to view the amount avaliable.

-Bug Fixes-

-We've fixed a bug in the save window where graphics would not display properly.

-We've fixed a graphical bug in the Sirius System map.