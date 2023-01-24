🧟 Horde Mode XL is OUT NOW on PC!
🎮 Join over 20 million survivors and experience more zombies than you could ever imagine.
🔫 New Premium Raven Pack Skins!
📢 All platforms get the following for FREE!
🪓 Revamped Weapons Progression System
🗡️ New Sai Knives and Tri-Barrel Shotgun Weapons!
✨ New Weapon Skins!
New Features
- Added Support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- New Horde Mode XL with a new map for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
- New Weapons Progression System.
- PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 save files converter.
New Content
- Added Sai Knives.
- Added Multi-Barreled Shotgun.
- Added a New Challenge Mode for Horde Mode.
Changed files in this update