World War Z: Aftermath update for 24 January 2023

Horde Mode XL is OUT NOW!

24 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🧟 Horde Mode XL is OUT NOW on PC!

🎮 Join over 20 million survivors and experience more zombies than you could ever imagine.

🔫 New Premium Raven Pack Skins!

📢 All platforms get the following for FREE!

🪓 Revamped Weapons Progression System

🗡️ New Sai Knives and Tri-Barrel Shotgun Weapons!

✨ New Weapon Skins!

New Features

  • Added Support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
  • New Horde Mode XL with a new map for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
  • New Weapons Progression System.
  • PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 save files converter.

New Content

  • Added Sai Knives.
  • Added Multi-Barreled Shotgun.
  • Added a New Challenge Mode for Horde Mode.

