SHMUP Creator update for 23 January 2023

Hotfix: V1.3.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10383037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES:
.converting a 3D sound to 2D sound would sometimes fail
.trigger music was incorrectly using the Sound loop check-box instead of its own Music loop check-box
.explosion panning is off by default for a new project

Notes:
-The explosion panning is now disabled by default. If you still want to use it, you can edit your .game and modify explosionSoundPanning: 0 = no panning, 1 = full panning. We'll add a proper UI soon
-3D sound was not working properly before. If you use it, please be advised that the sound volume will change depending on the sound distance to the camera as well as the min distance setting.

