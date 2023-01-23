 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 23 January 2023

Update 1.40e: Improvements

Build 10383009

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[CHANGELOG]

  • Improve: Global stability of the sight in movement with the 1st person view
  • Improve: Gravity intensity
  • Improve: Mist rendering in terms of weathers
  • Improve: High climb rendering in first-person view

Changed files in this update

