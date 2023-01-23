Update 1.40e: Improvements

[CHANGELOG]
- Improve: Global stability of the sight in movement with the 1st person view
- Improve: Gravity intensity
- Improve: Mist rendering in terms of weathers
- Improve: High climb rendering in first-person view
