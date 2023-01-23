v1.69 Update

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for your feedback and support.

Here are the new features, improvements, and some fixes:

1) Tree Dome

Now you can see which buildings are under the tree dome when you click a tree. If there is a tree icon on top of the building, you can understand that it's under a tree dome.

2) Under a Tree Dome

You can see whether a building is under a tree dome during building placement. If there is a tree icon on top of the building during the placement, you can understand that it'll be under a tree dome after its construction is completed.

3) New Trees

New tree types are implemented.

New professions are added to the professions menu for each tree type.

Deodar Cedar - Birch - Pine - Spruce - Oak - Pond Cypress - Palm Tree - Banyan Tree

4) Plant a Tree

Now it's possible to plant a tree.

There is an extra Deodar Cedar in this version. You can plant/locate it wherever you want.

5) Research Tree

Research Tree is implemented into the research center menu. Now there is a research tree for each section (Easy-Medium-Hard).

6) New Buildings

New buildings are implemented for the full game.

Ivy Dome: Provides a safe environment for enjoying free time thanks to the miraculous type of ivy generating oxygen and not requiring watering or planting

Weather Station: Makes weather forecasts for the upcoming seasons

Oxygen Tower: Spreads oxygen around the building and creates a safe zone

7) Statistics [Population-Production]

*Statistics-Population

There are 7 sections here: Population, Housing, Age, Confidence, Education, Productivity, The dead.

The population graph shows the total number of adults and children in your settlement.

The housing graph shows the distribution of your settlers' houses (Container House / Shelter / Duplex / Apartment)

The age graph shows the age distribution in your settlement. (How many children, young adults, adults, and old adults)

The education graph shows the distribution of your settlers' education level (low/medium/high).

The productivity graph shows the distribution of your settlers' productivity level (A-B-C-D-E).

The dead graph shows the distribution of dying reasons. (illness, thirst, hunger, explosion, old age)

*Statistics-Production

You can see your production and consumption of water, materials, and food.

8) House Preference

Your settlers prefer their residence that is closest to their workplace.

After a workplace assignment, building a new house, or making start/stop operations, your settlers check the distances and prefer the houses closest to their workplaces.

9) Canteen and Storage

Canteen workers prefer the closest storage to collect food or water. If there is no available food or water in the closest storage, they go to the next storage closest to them.

When the settlers are hungry, they go to the closest canteen to eat something. If there is no canteen in your settlement or no food in the canteen, they go to the closest storage to them. When they go to the storage to eat something, they prefer food in this order: Stew fish, French fries, potato, tomato, fish, canned fish.

When the settlers are thirsty, they go to the closest canteen to drink water. If there is no canteen in your settlement or no water in the canteen, they go to the closest storage to them.

10) Interaction Area (Decorations, Canteen, Cafe, Playground, Temple)

Temple, cafe, canteen, playground, and decorations interaction area can be seen by clicking on the building.

Your settlers can visit those buildings if they're in the interaction area.

11) Medical Post, Hospital, School info panel

Faster recovery for Medical Post and Hospital buildings and effective education for School buildings can be seen on the information panel if they are activated from the research center menu.

12) Professions Menu - Ruins

You can click the scavenger button on the professions menu to move to the ruins where your settlers work.

13) Buildings Menu

Buildings Menu has a new look and an opening animation.

14) Production Information

Buildings Menu shows the production information about the workplaces on hover (Planthouse, Kitchen, Canning Station, Metalworks, Gear Workshop, Brickworks, Kevlar Workshop, Tailor).

15) Energy Generation Information

Buildings Menu shows the energy generation information on hover for Gas Extractor, Undersea Gas Extractor, Water Turbine, Solar Panel, Wind Turbine, and Wave Power Station.

16) Storage and Large Storage Capacities

Storage and Large Storage capacities are shown in the building menu on hover.

17) Annual Report

Annual Report is implemented. You can receive an Annual Report when the year ends.

Here are what you'll find in the report:

Whether the Vote of Confidence target is achieved

Total amount of new people joined in the previous year with the help of Signal Tower and Submarine Dock

Total amount of babies that were born in the previous year

Total amount of your settlers who died in the previous year

Target level of the Vote of Confidence for the upcoming year

18) Signal Tower

Signal Tower map has additional information about the team.

"Current Status of the team" can be seen in the bottom center of the map.

Discovering new locations (The team is trying to discover new locations.)

On the road (The team is on its way to the target location.)

Ready to explore (The team arrived at the target location. They are now ready to explore the area.)

Waiting for your orders (The team is waiting for your orders. You can send your team to the center or a new location.) (If you want to send your team to the center, you can click the "center" button and then the "send your team" button.)

Coming back out of necessity (The team is coming back out of necessity.)

Also, the locations that are discovered and then explored by the team are marked as "explored"

Your overall discovery progress can be seen in the left corner.

19) New Event Logs for Signal Tower

EventLog has new clickable information sets.

-When the Signal Tower team is back at the center

-When the Signal Tower team arrives at the target location and is ready to explore

-When the survivors arrive at the center

-When the Radar team is back at the center

-Which resources are transported to the center by the Signal Tower and Radar teams

20) New EventLog Symbols

New EventLog symbols are added for illness, the vote of confidence, signal tower and radar team information, construction information, wind/frost/drought information, Gas Extractor information, and missing material information.

21) Extra Buttons for Signal Tower and Radar

Signal Tower and Radar info panels have an extra button to go to the maps.

22) Task Information Panel

The task info panel is redesigned.

Other improvements and fixes:

New sound effects for the buildings are added.

New voice-over is used for the tutorials.

New tasks are implemented. (Plant a Tree / Build a Planthouse )

The map is redesigned with new landscape textures and materials.

On the other hand, we have 2 more new languages: Hungarian and Romanian.

As you know, Oxygen: First Breath is a short and free version of the full-game Oxygen.

In this short version, you can experience the gameplay, post-apocalyptic theme, and some of the buildings. This version ends when you reach 50 days.

We'll continue updating the game towards your feedback.

All the best

TR Games

[Please add full game to your wishlist, thanks again :)]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2061430/Oxygen/