Xross Dreams update for 23 January 2023

We are all part of a chain. (v1.23 patch notes)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Xross Dreams, v1.23 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed random crashes when Hive sends Shells larger than size 6. The randomness was the problem, and thus has been removed.
  • Fixed Journey's popup display to properly read out Charge Elements in the chain.
  • Fixed Gifts of the wrong size/color being sent if done so in a combo between both Dreamers. This affects a variety of things including some crashes.
  • Removed some depreciated handshakes for now-fixed Online timing disputes. This should result in fewer strange freezes of the opponent's board online.
  • Added visual hint of gameplay style to Sandbox Dreamer Select if you have Beginner Info enabled for Player 1. This will not display if you switch to Familiar or Supreme Info (in the Dreamer pause options). By the way, the graphics for these hints are PNGs in %XD%\Content\GFX\menu\sandbox, so you're free to mod them if you must replace them with, say, screenshots of the games that inspired the Dreamers.

Honestly, I was hoping the first mod would be Goku.

