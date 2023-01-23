More Bug Fixes and Optimizations!

Hello sea-mayors,

While we're working on the additions and improvements that we noted in an earlier announcement (early, mid and late-game), work on the issues detected hasn't stopped, so here's today's update with the changelog of course.

CHANGE LOG

Optimized memory usage.

Shutting down a Tidal turbine will now properly stop charging for upkeep.

Laying pipes over existing pipes will no longer charge for construction.

Fixed an issues that would prevent the Trade port button from opening the desired panel

Fixed a bug that would prevent the Decree panel from offsetting properly when closing and opening it back up fast enough

Numerous fixes in various translations

The Credits icon was missing in some cases. This is now fixed.

Fixed an offset issue for Influence on the Subsurface base panel

Fixed a problem where two panels (greenhouse and cage) would get jumbled up in some translated versions

Fixed an issue where several translations (languages) could get mixed up and appear in the same playthrough.

Until next time,

Keep an eye on your oxygen levels!