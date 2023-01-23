 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 23 January 2023

Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10382776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you rollback the point where I had converted location variables after loading a save, it would give you an error. So I put a rollback prevention to stop that. It will not interfere with saved variables other than file location (i.e. going from bg/night1/... to bg/bria.d1/brialibrary/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2209531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link