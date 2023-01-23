If you rollback the point where I had converted location variables after loading a save, it would give you an error. So I put a rollback prevention to stop that. It will not interfere with saved variables other than file location (i.e. going from bg/night1/... to bg/bria.d1/brialibrary/
Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 23 January 2023
Bug Fix
