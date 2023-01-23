 Skip to content

The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain update for 23 January 2023

Small tweaks and bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10382773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG UPDATE

LIttle issue playing the Arcade in the Control Room

SPEECH and TRANSLATION UPDATE

A little more time to read subtitles

Changed files in this update

The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain Depot Windows Depot 521561
  Loading history…
The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain Depot OSX Depot 521562
  Loading history…
The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain Depot Linux Depot 521563
  Loading history…
