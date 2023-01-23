New Survive Till Morning mod!

A new update has become available in which a free session mod has been added.

You will have to face the demon and this time no mercy, it will be really hard.

Survive mod will help you get better acquainted with the house. This will make it easier to navigate the location in the storyline.

Read more:

Each new session differs from the previous one in the random placement of items, open doors, and different types of monsters.

New achievements have been added.

New game mechanics have been added.

A flashlight has been added to the mod and the main game.

All known problems have been fixed and hints have been added for directions in the house (lights on the floor).

Thank you all for spending time in the game.

Best!