 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mondrian - Plastic Reality update for 23 January 2023

Plastic Reality 1.4.7 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 10382728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year

Happy New Year, everybody! It's 2023, and it's time to kick things off with another patch to clean up some bugs. This isn't a big one, but it does fix a couple key issues. Please make sure you update the game to the latest version to make sure you get the most stable experience.

Patch Notes

Features
  • Global: Backend engine updated to Version 294.14
Changes
  • Gem Chest: Centered Leaderboard event messages and made them fade out after a couple seconds
  • Game: Added extra checks for Adventure Mode to specify wall shapes and rotations for the first few levels
  • Game: Increased chance of Powerups in Adventure Mode
Bug Fixes
  • Gem Chest: Fixed an issue with the Leaderboard event message font size
  • Game: Fixed the infinite controller rumble issue with Wall Locks
  • Museum: Fixed Spotlight Artwork inventory not displaying when Pedestals were clicked

Support Us with Hello Fresh

Keen eyes may have noticed we are back on Twitch streaming Mondrian a couple times a week! We were recently lucky enough to have been offered a Hello Fresh sponsorship for our stream, and the funds from said sponsorship would go a long way toward helping to cover development costs. 100% of what we raise will go toward development, particularly improving the user generated content experience for Mondrian. Plus, you get FREE FOOD! What's not to love?

Please visit HelloFresh.com and use our coupon code, POGHF26218, to get 21 free meals + free shipping today.

Thank you for playing and for your continued support. Let's make 2023 a great one!
- Danny

Changed files in this update

Mondrian - Plastic Reality Content Depot 1087051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link