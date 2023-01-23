Plastic Reality 1.4.7 Released

Happy New Year

Happy New Year, everybody! It's 2023, and it's time to kick things off with another patch to clean up some bugs. This isn't a big one, but it does fix a couple key issues. Please make sure you update the game to the latest version to make sure you get the most stable experience.

Patch Notes

Features

Global: Backend engine updated to Version 294.14

Changes

Gem Chest: Centered Leaderboard event messages and made them fade out after a couple seconds

Game: Added extra checks for Adventure Mode to specify wall shapes and rotations for the first few levels

Game: Increased chance of Powerups in Adventure Mode

Bug Fixes

Gem Chest: Fixed an issue with the Leaderboard event message font size

Game: Fixed the infinite controller rumble issue with Wall Locks

Museum: Fixed Spotlight Artwork inventory not displaying when Pedestals were clicked

Support Us with Hello Fresh

Keen eyes may have noticed we are back on Twitch streaming Mondrian a couple times a week! We were recently lucky enough to have been offered a Hello Fresh sponsorship for our stream, and the funds from said sponsorship would go a long way toward helping to cover development costs. 100% of what we raise will go toward development, particularly improving the user generated content experience for Mondrian. Plus, you get FREE FOOD! What's not to love?

Please visit HelloFresh.com and use our coupon code, POGHF26218, to get 21 free meals + free shipping today.

Thank you for playing and for your continued support. Let's make 2023 a great one!

- Danny