Plastic Reality 1.4.7 Released

Happy New Year
Happy New Year, everybody! It's 2023, and it's time to kick things off with another patch to clean up some bugs. This isn't a big one, but it does fix a couple key issues. Please make sure you update the game to the latest version to make sure you get the most stable experience.
Patch Notes
Features
- Global: Backend engine updated to Version 294.14
Changes
- Gem Chest: Centered Leaderboard event messages and made them fade out after a couple seconds
- Game: Added extra checks for Adventure Mode to specify wall shapes and rotations for the first few levels
- Game: Increased chance of Powerups in Adventure Mode
Bug Fixes
- Gem Chest: Fixed an issue with the Leaderboard event message font size
- Game: Fixed the infinite controller rumble issue with Wall Locks
- Museum: Fixed Spotlight Artwork inventory not displaying when Pedestals were clicked
Support Us with Hello Fresh
Keen eyes may have noticed we are back on Twitch streaming Mondrian a couple times a week! We were recently lucky enough to have been offered a Hello Fresh sponsorship for our stream, and the funds from said sponsorship would go a long way toward helping to cover development costs. 100% of what we raise will go toward development, particularly improving the user generated content experience for Mondrian. Plus, you get FREE FOOD! What's not to love?
Please visit HelloFresh.com and use our coupon code, POGHF26218, to get 21 free meals + free shipping today.
Thank you for playing and for your continued support. Let's make 2023 a great one!
- Danny
Changed files in this update