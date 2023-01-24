Command: Modern Operations - War Planner is now available

Command War Planner

The biggest update ever released in the history of Command: Modern Operations is now available and free.

The War planner, is the massive update that adds dozens of important features some coming from Command Professional Edition, hundreds of improvements and myriad changes and bug fixes, adding unprecedented power and flexibility in the organization and automation of complex operations.

*** New AAW missile kinematics & aircraft evasion

Multi-Domain Strike Planner

Operations Planner

Cargo 2.0

Revised Mission Editor**

and much much more, read all the details [here](docs.google.com/document/d/1dgo874F9evNG4a7SlmI6L1xAkHc87RwX-IzAMVFo2AE/edit#heading=h.ss1hybfa5svh)