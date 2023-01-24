 Skip to content

Command: Modern Operations update for 24 January 2023

Command: Modern Operations - War Planner is now available

The biggest update ever released in the history of Command: Modern Operations is now available and free.

The War planner, is the massive update that adds dozens of important features some coming from Command Professional Edition, hundreds of improvements and myriad changes and bug fixes, adding unprecedented power and flexibility in the organization and automation of complex operations.

*** New AAW missile kinematics & aircraft evasion

  • Multi-Domain Strike Planner
  • Operations Planner
  • Cargo 2.0
  • Revised Mission Editor**

and much much more, read all the details [here](docs.google.com/document/d/1dgo874F9evNG4a7SlmI6L1xAkHc87RwX-IzAMVFo2AE/edit#heading=h.ss1hybfa5svh)

