Theseus Protocol update for 23 January 2023

[Test version 0.6.0123 1.22 update announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players.

The details of today's update are as follows.

Basic Function Bug Fix:
1.Fix several bug relating to switching weapon when using them.
2.Improve game restart process (like changing language), now it won't crash or go into error easily.

Enemies Fix:

  1. Fix some enemies that would stuck the game process after dying.

Other Fix:

  1. Fix the Shield gaining weapon chips which also apply Shield to enemies.

In the EA phase we will continue to adjust and fix the game ~ hope to bring you guys a better game experience!

Welcome to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/V8WJYbFBS6. Please contact the administrator to give the feedback.

Again, thank you for the support of Theseus Protocol!

