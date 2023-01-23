[Test version 0.6.0123 1.22 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10382570 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Dear players.

Basic Function Bug Fix:

1.Fix several bug relating to switching weapon when using them.

2.Improve game restart process (like changing language), now it won't crash or go into error easily.

Enemies Fix:

Fix some enemies that would stuck the game process after dying.

Other Fix:

Fix the Shield gaining weapon chips which also apply Shield to enemies.

In the EA phase we will continue to adjust and fix the game ~ hope to bring you guys a better game experience!

Welcome to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/V8WJYbFBS6. Please contact the administrator to give the feedback.

Again, thank you for the support of Theseus Protocol!