[Test version 0.6.0123 1.22 update announcement

Dear players.
The details of today's update are as follows.
Basic Function Bug Fix:
1.Fix several bug relating to switching weapon when using them.
2.Improve game restart process (like changing language), now it won't crash or go into error easily.
Enemies Fix:
- Fix some enemies that would stuck the game process after dying.
Other Fix:
- Fix the Shield gaining weapon chips which also apply Shield to enemies.
In the EA phase we will continue to adjust and fix the game ~ hope to bring you guys a better game experience!
Welcome to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/V8WJYbFBS6. Please contact the administrator to give the feedback.
Again, thank you for the support of Theseus Protocol!
