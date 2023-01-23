v1.1 Patch Note

System: Cheat Engine

"Cheat Codes" obtained after endings can now be entered in-game as well.

"Cheat Engine" is activated by entering any cheat code after starting a new game, and it can be checked on the in-game PC.

New Unearned Income: Cryptocurrency Mining

Now, "Cryptocurrency mining" is added as unearned income.

Buy a graphics card, etc. at the shopping mall and mine Cryptocurrency. (Graphic cards are consumables.)

New Content: Shopping Mall

Now you don't have to go outside for an energy drink.

You can easily purchase various items such as graphics cards, potions, DmD card packs, and lottery tickets with your PC.

Contents: Kawaii Race

When naming a character, a major upgrade has been applied to the cheat code that is activated by naming "Horse", "Kawaii"!

(The effects written below are only activated for the "Kawaii Race" only.)

Each horse's unique illustration is added.

During a match, when a horse uses a skill, a cut-in will appear.

You can chat casually with the winning horse in the racecourse lounge.

Gambling: Cups and Balls

Now, instead of actually shuffling the cards (previously it used to be random), the speed of shuffling the cards is increased.

Gambling: Poker

The price of chips increases from ₩1,000 to ₩5,000 each.

bug fixes