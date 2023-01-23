 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 23 January 2023

Update, Version 20230123

Update, Version 20230123

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
############Content##############
[Breached Ancient Tomb]New Enemies: Royal Guard. (They only appear near the entrance of the sealed gate.)
[Breached Ancient Tomb]Added some statues.
简体中文
############Content##############
【被闯入的古墓】新敌人：皇家守卫。（只会在这个区域那个被封闭的大门附近出现。）
【被闯入的古墓】加入了一些雕像。

