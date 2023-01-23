Inventory improvements and other fixes

My apologies for spamming everyone's feed with updates. They will be coming in larger batches from now on.
- Fixed bug with buying unearned traits
- Scrolling now works in character creation trait menu
- Scrolling now works in inventory
- You can no longer buy traits you shouldn't have
- Added Inventory scrolling
- Can no longer drag chests into chests by dragging the blank slot in a chest onto the new chest
- Fixed stats overlaying on top of right inventory slots, if you clicked on an empty personal slot
- Enemies no longer drop blank items where their natural weapons were
- Fixed rare circumstance where Belly Flop doesn't work because the enemy is totally surrounded
- Mighty can no longer be purchased without the strength requirement
Changed files in this update