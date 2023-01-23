 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 23 January 2023

Inventory improvements and other fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10382448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My apologies for spamming everyone's feed with updates. They will be coming in larger batches from now on.

  • Fixed bug with buying unearned traits
  • Scrolling now works in character creation trait menu
  • Scrolling now works in inventory
  • You can no longer buy traits you shouldn't have
  • Added Inventory scrolling
  • Can no longer drag chests into chests by dragging the blank slot in a chest onto the new chest
  • Fixed stats overlaying on top of right inventory slots, if you clicked on an empty personal slot
  • Enemies no longer drop blank items where their natural weapons were
  • Fixed rare circumstance where Belly Flop doesn't work because the enemy is totally surrounded
  • Mighty can no longer be purchased without the strength requirement

