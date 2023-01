Share · View all patches · Build 10382435 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 14:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a tiny hotfix that deals with two issues:

Added the missing First Dawn Headquarters Level 10 Upgrade with Farm Range +1 and Bonus Yields +1%.

Fixed an issue with the Order's reward tooltip not disappearing after hovering over the Complete checkbox on HUD.

This hotfix will not force-finish your current settlement. Have fun! ːreputation_atsː

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games