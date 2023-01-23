Patch Notes 1/23

UI Tweaks:
- updated a bunch of card arts
Bug fixes:
- fixed issue where adding ability to leader didn't work
- fixed a bunch of card generation inconsistencies
- fixed aspect ratio issue in the deckbuilder
- hopefully fixed the issue where sometimes subcard tooltips would randomly popup and not properly go away
- fixed issue where spells could sometimes drag onto illegal targets and get used.
Gameplay Changes:
- Curious Colossus to a 3/3 from a 3/5
- changed the tinker event to not increase the cost of your card by more than 2
Features:
- Added some structure to delves, still a lot of work to do here, now you fight 5 bosses in order and after that your current cards are all maxed out in value (think mushroom event) and added to your main collection. Difficulty definitely needs tuning here, and this is the next thing I plan on iterating on. any feedback is appreciated.
