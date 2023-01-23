Climber Patch #3

Hello Climbers,
Our journey continues - Patch #3 was just deployed to improve the gameplay.
Thanks, y'all for the feedback delivered on Steam discussions, reviews, and our discord - keep it up!
Here are the changes:
[Manaslu]
- Missing rock on the climbing wall on the right side route;
- Model improvement near the first checkpoint;
- After passing a snow land screen is flickering;
[Mount Everert]
- On the ice wall between 8 and 10-point checkpoint icons were in different colors;
- First Camp and the tent texture;
- No stone texture near the starting point;
[Gasherbrum I]
- Disappearing mountain texture next to the starting point;
[K2]
- Mountain model improvement around the base camp;
[Other]
- Hungarian localization tweaks
If you have any issues feel free to send us game log files so we can investigate the problem:
C:\Users{YOUR_USER_NAME}\AppData\LocalLow\A2Softworks\Climber Sky is the Limit"
to support@art-games.com
If you would like to localize Climber to your language just let us know!
Stay tuned for the next updates.
Feel free to join our discord:
cheers,
AGS Team
