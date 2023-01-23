 Skip to content

Climber: Sky is the Limit update for 23 January 2023

Climber Patch #3

Build 10382431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Climbers,

Our journey continues - Patch #3 was just deployed to improve the gameplay.

Thanks, y'all for the feedback delivered on Steam discussions, reviews, and our discord - keep it up!

Here are the changes:

[Manaslu]

  • Missing rock on the climbing wall on the right side route;
  • Model improvement near the first checkpoint;
  • After passing a snow land screen is flickering;

[Mount Everert]

  • On the ice wall between 8 and 10-point checkpoint icons were in different colors;
  • First Camp and the tent texture;
  • No stone texture near the starting point;

[Gasherbrum I]

  • Disappearing mountain texture next to the starting point;

[K2]

  • Mountain model improvement around the base camp;

[Other]

  • Hungarian localization tweaks

If you have any issues feel free to send us game log files so we can investigate the problem:
C:\Users{YOUR_USER_NAME}\AppData\LocalLow\A2Softworks\Climber Sky is the Limit"
to support@art-games.com

If you would like to localize Climber to your language just let us know!
Stay tuned for the next updates.

Feel free to join our discord:

cheers,
AGS Team

