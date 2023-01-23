Climber Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 10382431 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 16:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Climbers,

Our journey continues - Patch #3 was just deployed to improve the gameplay.

Thanks, y'all for the feedback delivered on Steam discussions, reviews, and our discord - keep it up!

Here are the changes:

[Manaslu]

Missing rock on the climbing wall on the right side route;

Model improvement near the first checkpoint;

After passing a snow land screen is flickering;

[Mount Everert]

On the ice wall between 8 and 10-point checkpoint icons were in different colors;

First Camp and the tent texture;

No stone texture near the starting point;

[Gasherbrum I]

Disappearing mountain texture next to the starting point;

[K2]

Mountain model improvement around the base camp;

[Other]

Hungarian localization tweaks

If you have any issues feel free to send us game log files so we can investigate the problem:

C:\Users{YOUR_USER_NAME}\AppData\LocalLow\A2Softworks\Climber Sky is the Limit"

to support@art-games.com

If you would like to localize Climber to your language just let us know!

Stay tuned for the next updates.

Feel free to join our discord:

cheers,

AGS Team