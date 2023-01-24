 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crafting Idle Clicker update for 24 January 2023

Update 6.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10382393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Content: Additional achievement ranks for blueprint event sets
  • Polish: Performance improved. We keep working on improving your experience!

Changed files in this update

Crafting Idle Clicker Content Depot 1250791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link