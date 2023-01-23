Final RC5 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10382388 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 14:06:16 UTC by Wendy

RC5 Release Notes

Changed special monsters xp reward structure and attack pattern

Fixed celebratory fx stopping simulation if not in sight

Fixed waste barrel fire culling prematurely

Fixed mech stat values getting clipped if the value if 3 digits

Fixed temporary perk UI not disabling correctly

Hey everyone, this is the final RC. We will be migrating this Wednesday unless something goes horrible wrong XD

Leaderboards will be reset on Wednesday for the new season 2.

Enjoy!