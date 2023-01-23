Final RC5 Released!

RC5 Release Notes
- Changed special monsters xp reward structure and attack pattern
- Fixed celebratory fx stopping simulation if not in sight
- Fixed waste barrel fire culling prematurely
- Fixed mech stat values getting clipped if the value if 3 digits
- Fixed temporary perk UI not disabling correctly
Hey everyone, this is the final RC. We will be migrating this Wednesday unless something goes horrible wrong XD
Leaderboards will be reset on Wednesday for the new season 2.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update