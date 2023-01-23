 Skip to content

Project Lazarus update for 23 January 2023

Final RC5 Released!

23 January 2023

RC5 Release Notes

  • Changed special monsters xp reward structure and attack pattern
  • Fixed celebratory fx stopping simulation if not in sight
  • Fixed waste barrel fire culling prematurely
  • Fixed mech stat values getting clipped if the value if 3 digits
  • Fixed temporary perk UI not disabling correctly

Hey everyone, this is the final RC. We will be migrating this Wednesday unless something goes horrible wrong XD

Leaderboards will be reset on Wednesday for the new season 2.

Enjoy!

