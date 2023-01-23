0.7.1 The Botanist is OUT NOW!

0.7.1: The Botanist

Hey Drifters!

The Botanist update is here!

With this patch we introduce the second specialist: The Botanist.

A specialist who allows you to build parks, plants, and flowers! These have a level of beauty to improve your town's overall beauty score with. A positive beauty score can improve the morale of your drifters, while a negative score will decrease it. Achieving a high beauty score grants even bigger bonuses.

What's next?

Parks sure take up a lot of space.. So, for the next patch, we're going to expand the construction area!

As you actually travel with your little mobile town, expansion comes with a few "problems". Increasing the build radius from the start can make it difficult to maneuver around, and can even lead to getting stuck surrounded by landmarks. To mitigate this issue, we have been working on some designs and solutions that we are ready to implement in the next patch.

Enjoy the new update!

Early Access 0.7.1: The Botanist

The Botanist

New Specialist: The Botanist. The Botanist. The Botanist unlocks parks and decorations.

Constructions now have a beauty score.

Added Town Beauty which counts all construction's beauty scores in your town.

Added Town Beauty morale effects. A negative score will decrease morale, while a positive score will increase it, with higher scores granting bigger bonuses.

New constructions: Parks in grid sizes from 1x1 to 5x5.

New construction: Grassy Walkways.

New construction: Tiled walkways.

New decorations: Various new Plants: Sunflowers, Ficus, Flowerbushes, Moneyplants, Monstera, Plantbushes.

New decorations: New Trees: Birch Tree, Pine Tree.

You can now place decorations on decoration slots. The park holds decoration slots equal to it's grid size.

Added a decoration remove tool.

Added new resources: Birch Trees, Bush Seeds, Ficus Seeds, Flower Seeds, Moneyplant Seeds, Monstera Seeds, Pine Tree Seeds and Sunflower Seeds.

New Construction: Seedbank. The Seedbank stores seeds.

Added the Botany task, a drifter doing the Botany task will plant seeds in Parks.

Added new overlay: Beauty Overlay, which shows the beauty score for all constructions.

Landmarks with nature can now contain seeds. These can only be harvested once the Seed Bank is built.

Misc

Split the town building category into Walkables and Town.

Added new resource type: Seeds.

Fixes

Fixed issue with energy producers not unloading correctly, keeping floaty drifters in the scenes even when loading a new game.

Fixed issues with pathfinding targets that didn't have the correct type.

Various fixes and changes to error logs to more properly debug log files in the future.

Fixed issue with some of the pathfinding targets not referenced correctly.

Fixed issue that would have drifters idle on landmarks for a while when loading a game.

Fixed issue where a rescue project keep the screen blue upon returning from map view.

Fixed issue with inventory filter not showing.

Fixed pathfinding issue that resulted in a node that was found not being the closest.

Fixed issue with upgrade button sometimes having the wrong functionality.

Fixed issue where icons would not look directly at the camera.

