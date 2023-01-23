0.9.7.1 - Beta Branch Update

Small fixes to stuff
Changes
- Changed some fonts
- Changes to path-finding when moving between rooms
- Various UI changes
Fixes
- Work history for player character was wrong
- AI was using same workers too many times. This was fixed
- It was possible for AI company to be generated with the same name as player company
- Fixed crash when firing a worker creating franchise
- Some AI comics were selling less than they should
- Franchise creation bug fixed that was causing not all workers intended to be added as a creator
- Stopped camera movement when writing name for franchise
Changed depots in beta branch