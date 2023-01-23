 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 23 January 2023

0.9.7.1 - Beta Branch Update

Small fixes to stuff

Changes

  • Changed some fonts
  • Changes to path-finding when moving between rooms
  • Various UI changes

Fixes

  • Work history for player character was wrong
  • AI was using same workers too many times. This was fixed
  • It was possible for AI company to be generated with the same name as player company
  • Fixed crash when firing a worker creating franchise
  • Some AI comics were selling less than they should
  • Franchise creation bug fixed that was causing not all workers intended to be added as a creator
  • Stopped camera movement when writing name for franchise

