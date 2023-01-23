 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 23 January 2023

Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10382230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where using open-ended text with no essence of opportunity caused the game to get stuck
  • Fixed a couple bugs with the new UI tabs system including where the “Things” tab wouldn’t display anything
  • Fixed issue where hovering over location or enemy text wouldn’t present tooltip
  • Fixed some NPC situations which would corrupt saves and added a check to be more tolerant of loading these corrupted saves

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link