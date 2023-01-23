- Fixed bug where using open-ended text with no essence of opportunity caused the game to get stuck
- Fixed a couple bugs with the new UI tabs system including where the “Things” tab wouldn’t display anything
- Fixed issue where hovering over location or enemy text wouldn’t present tooltip
- Fixed some NPC situations which would corrupt saves and added a check to be more tolerant of loading these corrupted saves
AI Roguelite update for 23 January 2023
Fixes
