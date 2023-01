Share · View all patches · Build 10382228 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 08:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Steam "Napoleon Maiden A maiden without the word impossible" is available today!

Apple IOS/Mac version is on sale!

Steam version is available on Win10/8, Mac (64bit), Steam Deck!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1504270

IOS/Mac version is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac(64bit)!



Search "Napoleon Maiden" on the Apple App Store to get it!

Nintendo Switch

PS4/PS5

Supported languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese

Thanks!

Best regards,