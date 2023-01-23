Version 1.2 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10382212 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 15:59:12 UTC by Wendy

We did it! We completed the first part of the Roadmap as planned.

Here are the changes:

Information Panel

Status of Production & Resources Extraction

New Buildings

ːpwwenergyːWorkshop

Workers will produce particular resources.

Resources:

ːpwwgoldːRebars

ːpwwgoldːIron Plate

ːpwwgoldːPipes

ːpwwgoldːSteel Profiles

ːpwwenergyːMilitary Checkpoint

Reduces the number of saboteurs.

Sabotage probability:

-5%

Scientists & Soldiers Management

ːpwwufoːScientists work at the Chemical Plant and the Uranium Enrichment Plant

ːpwwufoːSoldiers work at the Military Checkpoint

New Wunderwaffe Weapons

New Wunderwaffe rockets:

ːpwwrocketːA4B

ːpwwrocketːA6

Hints during the Game

ːpwwufoːHints while playing

ːpwwufoːHints on the loading screen

How To Play

ːpwwufoː“F1” includes additional details

Improvements, Fixes & Optimizations

Balance

ːpwwufoːThe speed of sending to the front has been accelerated

Quality of Life

Extra info:

ːpwwgoldːHuman Resources information in the Quarters UI

ːpwwgoldːTypes of available slots in the Warehouse’s UI

ːpwwgoldːSize of warehouse space taken up by resources (S, M, and L)

ːpwwufoːThe Tech Tree includes additional descriptions

Fixes

ːpwwufoːThe camera lock on map edges has been removed

ːpwwufoːThe menu's random lack of buildings has been fixed

ːpwwufoːThe granting for awarding achievements has been improved

Optimization

ːpwwufoːApplication performance improvement

**Please keep in mind that updating to 1.2 may affect old save files to fail to load.

A branch with version 1.1 has been launched for those who want to finish the game on an older version of Project Wunderwaffe.**

To switch to Version 1.1, follow these steps:

Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > ver1.1

Go to the fight and make the TOP10! The rankings have been reset!