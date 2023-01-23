Version 1.2 is now available!

We did it! We completed the first part of the Roadmap as planned.
Here are the changes:
Information Panel
Status of Production & Resources Extraction
New Buildings
ːpwwenergyːWorkshop
Workers will produce particular resources.
Resources:
ːpwwgoldːRebars
ːpwwgoldːIron Plate
ːpwwgoldːPipes
ːpwwgoldːSteel Profiles
ːpwwenergyːMilitary Checkpoint
Reduces the number of saboteurs.
Sabotage probability:
-5%
Scientists & Soldiers Management
ːpwwufoːScientists work at the Chemical Plant and the Uranium Enrichment Plant
ːpwwufoːSoldiers work at the Military Checkpoint
New Wunderwaffe Weapons
New Wunderwaffe rockets:
ːpwwrocketːA4B
ːpwwrocketːA6
Hints during the Game
ːpwwufoːHints while playing
ːpwwufoːHints on the loading screen
How To Play
ːpwwufoː“F1” includes additional details
Improvements, Fixes & Optimizations
Balance
ːpwwufoːThe speed of sending to the front has been accelerated
Quality of Life
Extra info:
ːpwwgoldːHuman Resources information in the Quarters UI
ːpwwgoldːTypes of available slots in the Warehouse’s UI
ːpwwgoldːSize of warehouse space taken up by resources (S, M, and L)
ːpwwufoːThe Tech Tree includes additional descriptions
Fixes
ːpwwufoːThe camera lock on map edges has been removed
ːpwwufoːThe menu's random lack of buildings has been fixed
ːpwwufoːThe granting for awarding achievements has been improved
Optimization
ːpwwufoːApplication performance improvement
**Please keep in mind that updating to 1.2 may affect old save files to fail to load.
A branch with version 1.1 has been launched for those who want to finish the game on an older version of Project Wunderwaffe.**
To switch to Version 1.1, follow these steps:
Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > ver1.1
Go to the fight and make the TOP10! The rankings have been reset!
