Home Release Patch

Welcome Home.

We are very happy to announce our fourth DLC, which is completely free! New missions, new systems, new buildings and more that will allow you to continue your journey on Mars.

‘Home’ is fully compatible with previous save games, so you can play at any point in your current playthrough, or you can start a new one too. You can check all the features and find more information here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2287380/Per_Aspera_Home/

New Features

— New Quests and Objectives

— Six New Technologies:

Continuing Military Technology

Continuing Space Technology

Continuing Biotechnology

Continuing Engineering Technology

Urban Floral Integration Technology

Atmospheric Humidifier Technology

— New Systems:

Dynamic Water Level

Desertification

New Buildings:

Atmospheric Humidifier

Metropolis

Advanced Open Farm

Floating Water Treatment Plant

Floating Water Booster Pump

— New Special Project - Elevator Colonist Migration



— Four New Achievements



— And some surprises!

PATCH NOTES 1.8.0 IMPROVEMENTS

Post Credit Pop-up that allows for continue playing from the Completed Save or going back to Main Menu

General Performance Improvements

[Blue Mars] Blue Mars Modding Files and Guides

PATCH NOTES 1.8.0 FIXES

Fixed a bug that caused some icons to be seen in Orbital Screen when pressing TAB

Fixed smoke particles emitted by Aquatic Thermal Plants, Underwater Nuclear Extractor, Underwater Carbonate Extractor and Aquatic Rubbles not showing accordingly

Fixed smoke particles emitted by the rockets when landing from a Special Project not showing accordingly

Fixed a bug causing some buildings markers to disappear depending on the camera angle

Fixed saturation of the Food Resource Icon in the Knowledge Base

Fixed a visual bug in the Tekkies and Carmine ending showing less proxies/launches than the ones needed

Fixed a bug causing the game speed to change from x0 to x4, x8, x16 when closing the pause menu

Fixed a bug that caused the Colonist’s Icon not to display on Zeppelins in certain situations

Fixed a bug causing some achievements to be earned before their completion requirements were met

Fixed a bug causing a Carmine Dialogue to be triggered after choosing the Tekkie Killswitch

[Blue Mars] Fixed ships traveling with no apparent objective

PATCH NOTES 1.8.0 BALANCE CHANGES

Fixed a bug that was preventing the difficulty modifier for resource quantities from working and adjusted the other difficulty modifiers to rebalance

Assault drones speed has been slightly decreased

Last but not least, we want to thank our entire community, as none of this would be possible without the support and love you give us. We hope you enjoy this new content!

Ad astra.