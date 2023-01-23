Home Release Patch

Welcome Home.
We are very happy to announce our fourth DLC, which is completely free! New missions, new systems, new buildings and more that will allow you to continue your journey on Mars.
‘Home’ is fully compatible with previous save games, so you can play at any point in your current playthrough, or you can start a new one too. You can check all the features and find more information here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2287380/Per_Aspera_Home/
New Features
— New Quests and Objectives
— Six New Technologies:
- Continuing Military Technology
- Continuing Space Technology
- Continuing Biotechnology
- Continuing Engineering Technology
- Urban Floral Integration Technology
- Atmospheric Humidifier Technology
— New Systems:
- Dynamic Water Level
- Desertification
- New Buildings:
- Atmospheric Humidifier
- Metropolis
- Advanced Open Farm
- Floating Water Treatment Plant
- Floating Water Booster Pump
— New Special Project - Elevator Colonist Migration
— Four New Achievements
— And some surprises!
PATCH NOTES 1.8.0 IMPROVEMENTS
- Post Credit Pop-up that allows for continue playing from the Completed Save or going back to Main Menu
- General Performance Improvements
- [Blue Mars] Blue Mars Modding Files and Guides
PATCH NOTES 1.8.0 FIXES
- Fixed a bug that caused some icons to be seen in Orbital Screen when pressing TAB
- Fixed smoke particles emitted by Aquatic Thermal Plants, Underwater Nuclear Extractor, Underwater Carbonate Extractor and Aquatic Rubbles not showing accordingly
- Fixed smoke particles emitted by the rockets when landing from a Special Project not showing accordingly
- Fixed a bug causing some buildings markers to disappear depending on the camera angle
- Fixed saturation of the Food Resource Icon in the Knowledge Base
- Fixed a visual bug in the Tekkies and Carmine ending showing less proxies/launches than the ones needed
- Fixed a bug causing the game speed to change from x0 to x4, x8, x16 when closing the pause menu
- Fixed a bug that caused the Colonist’s Icon not to display on Zeppelins in certain situations
- Fixed a bug causing some achievements to be earned before their completion requirements were met
- Fixed a bug causing a Carmine Dialogue to be triggered after choosing the Tekkie Killswitch
- [Blue Mars] Fixed ships traveling with no apparent objective
PATCH NOTES 1.8.0 BALANCE CHANGES
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the difficulty modifier for resource quantities from working and adjusted the other difficulty modifiers to rebalance
- Assault drones speed has been slightly decreased
Last but not least, we want to thank our entire community, as none of this would be possible without the support and love you give us. We hope you enjoy this new content!
Ad astra.
