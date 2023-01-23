Patch 0.1.1

1.Add 3 function tool (Reroll ,Ban and Skip)

Reroll : you can reroll ability select

Ban: ban any perk or ability you don't need

Skip: Skip current ability select and get back half level experence

All these function can get cost by monster drop

player can more likely play in their own way. make own build .

2.Npc position optimization fixed.

3.balance start level set all normal zombie fixed 100 hp.

Make sure most survivors can one shot them.

4.balance decrease zombie Y /Floating zombie base damage.

5.Fixed some ui navgation issue.

6.Fixed some SFX issue.

7.Damage Text simplify Now Big damage number show like 1K 1M and so on

8.Fixed an issue when npc optimization work some monster can not be hit.