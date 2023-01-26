Dominions 5.59

This update contains a bunch of bug fixes and improvements. AI players will now handle disciple games better and a bug preventing the AI players from equipping items properly has also been fixed. The game will also work better for some users of the new AMD Radeon driver in Windows.
General
- More new AMD Radeon Windows drivers should now be detected and work ok
- Fix for AI in disciple games not handling allied territories properly
- Fix for certain remote spells not being castable underwater
- Communion boosts now affect penetration properly
- Fix for missiles sometimes hitting an incorrect bodypart
- Rituals that should sometimes horror mark the caster didn't do this
- Faster creation of games with very many players
- Fixed bug with worm mage becoming an unkillable ghost
- Thawing didn't work properly
- Phoenix Pyre no longer works on swallowed beings
- --kelppart didn't work
- Tzitzimitl range weapon was not always visible
- Map drawing performance improvement
- Save bugfix for very large games
- AI item equip bug fix
- Minor Mapeditor fix
- Fix for Censer weapon stat box
- Stat and typo fixes
Changed files in this update